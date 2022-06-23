Produced by Sigrid Dyekjær and Darren Aronofsky, Alex Pritz’s directorial debut The Territory, partially shot by the Uru-Eu-Wau-Wau people, examines the Indigenous community’s struggle in the Amazon to fight encroaching deforestation brought by farmers and illegal settlers. A winner at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, National Geographic Documentary Films will now release the film in theaters on August 19 and the first trailer has arrived.

Michael Frank said in his review, “There are about 180 Uru-eu-wau-wau people left in the Brazilian Amazon. This community lives off the land, protecting the Amazon from deforestation, constant threats of violence, and an expanding base of anti-Indigenous sentiment, streaming from the far-right emboldened by President Jair Bolsonaro. Over three years, filmmaker Alex Pritz spent time with these native Brazilians for The Territory, a collaborative, vérité documentary that’s both engaging and terrifying. Pritz even hands over the camera to the Uru-eu-wau-wau at one point, as the group closes their borders and prepares for an ongoing fight to preserve their land.”

See the trailer below.

The Territory opens on August 19.