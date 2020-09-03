Marking her first feature film in a decade––since 2010’s The Tempest––Julie Taymor is returning this year with The Glorias. Based on Steinem’s autobiography My Life on the Road, multiple actresses (Lulu Wilson, Ryan Kiera Armstrong, Alicia Vikander, and Julianne Moore) take on the title role at different points in her life.

Following a premiere at Sundance Film Festival, it’s now set to roll-out digitally and will be streaming exclusively on Prime Video at the end of the month. Ahead of the release, the first trailer has landed.

Dan Mecca said in our review, “It’s hard to imagine someone better suited to take on the legacy of Gloria Steinem than Julie Taymor. Her first directorial effort in a decade, The Glorias offers a strange alchemy of straightforward biopic and style-driven inspiration. Overall, it’s tame work from the filmmaker, clear-eyed in her love for her subject.”

See the trailer below.

The Glorias arrives on digital and streaming exclusively on Prime Video on September 30th.