If you haven’t been following him on Twitter, David Krumholtz has been one of the very few reasons to stay up to date on the happenings of that godforsaken site, sharing gloriously told tales of his time in Hollywood. The Oppenheimer actor’s next feature, Bob Byington’s comedy Lousy Carter, will now arrive this March, which finds him leading an ensemble also including Martin Starr, Olivia Thirlby, Jocelyn DeBoer, Luxy Banner, and Stephen Root. Ahead of the March 29 release, Magnolia Pictures have now released the first trailer and poster.

Here’s the synopsis: “In LOUSY CARTER, David Krumholtz (OPPENHEIMER) stars as a ne’er-do-well literature professor adrift on a soulless college campus who learns he only has six months to live. With the clock ticking, will he change his ways? Probably not. Auteur writer/director Bob Byington’s slyly subversive comedy also features comedy all-stars Martin Starr, Olivia Thirlby, Jocelyn DeBoer, Macon Blair, and Stephen Root.”

Rory O’Connor said in his review, “At turns warm, curmudgeonly, and delightful, Krumholtz holds together an amiable cast. There is fellow Freaks and Geeks alum Martin Starr, typically bone-dry as Herschel Kaminsky, a professor of Russian literature and also Carter’s closest friend. There is Stephen Root laying it on maple thick as a Jungian psychiatrist. There is Jocelyn DeBoer as Kaminsky’s wife, with whom Carter is having an affair. There is Olivia Thirlby as Carter’s wonderfully apathetic ex. Best of all, there is Andrew Bujalski as a half-interested funeral director. The film is at its best when any two or three of these performers are placed together, building the rhythmic wit of Byington’s dialogue into a lively, funny, unpredictable patter.”

See the trailer and poster below.

Lousy Carter opens in theaters and digitally on March 29.