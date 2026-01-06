After breaking out with the impressive directorial debut Pig, Michael Sarnoski dabbled in franchise filmmaking with A Quiet Place: Day One, and now he’s returning this year with a new take on Robin Hood. Starring Hugh Jackman, Jodie Comer, Bill Skarsgård, Murray Bartlett, and Noah Jupe, The Death of Robin Hood finds the outlaw seeking salvation. Ahead of a release this year from A24, the first trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Grappling with his past after a life of crime and murder, Robin Hood finds himself gravely injured after a battle he thought would be his last. In the hands of a mysterious woman, he is offered a chance at salvation.”

“He was this murderous outlaw who did a lot of terrible things, and was kind of monstrous,” the director told EW. “But he’s lived long enough to see this folklore get created about him. He’s figuring out how he feels about that, about being portrayed as a hero when he knows what he really was.”

See the trailer and poster below.