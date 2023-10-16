Is January too early for the year’s best boxset? Criterion will begin their 2024 with a Chantal Akerman collection spanning her nascent days to 1978’s Rendezvous with Anna, plus––maybe most enticing of all––her unfinished, never-seen 1973 project Hanging Out Yonkers.

On the 4K side, the Apu Trilogy and Blood Simple will receive upgrades as Trainspotting and Lone Star enter the collection with 2,160 pixels. Meanwhile, Dee Rees’ Mudbound is freed from the Netflix confines in a new Blu-ray edition.

Find artwork below and more details at Criterion: