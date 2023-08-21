Few American filmmakers of the last 40 years await a major rediscovery like Hal Hartley, whose traces in modern movies are either too-minor or entirely unknown. Thus it’s cause for celebration that the Criterion Channel are soon launching a major retrospective: 13 features (which constitutes all but My America) and 17 shorts, a sui generis style and persistent vision running across 30 years. Expect your Halloween party to be aswim in Henry Fool costumes.

Speaking of: there’s a one-month headstart on seasonal programming with the 13-film “High School Horror”––most notable perhaps being a streaming premiere for the uncut version of Suspiria, plus the rare opportunity to see a Robert Rodriguez movie on the Criterion Channel––and a retrospective of Hong Kong vampire movies. A retrospective of ’70s car movies (Spielberg, Tati, Cimino among credited directors) offer chills and thrills of a different sort

Six films by Allan Dwan and 12 “gaslight noirs” round out the main September series; The Eight Mountains, The Blue Caftan, and Dry Ground Burning have streaming premieres; three by Andrew Bujalski (Computer Chess, Results, Support the Girls), one Coppola (Peggy Sue Got Married), one by Don Siegel (Coogan’s Bluff), and one from Howard Hawks (Man’s Favorite Sport?) are set to play; Do the Right Thing is the sole Criterion Edition; and several Caribbean films play courtesy Third Horizon.

Back By Popular Demand

Fat City, John Huston, 1972

Eyes of Laura Mars, Irvin Kershner, 1978

Hardcore, Paul Schrader, 1979

Gloria, John Cassavetes, 1980

Premiering In September

A/Muse, Hal Hartley, 2010

Accomplice, Hal Hartley, 2010

Adventure, Hal Hartley, 2010

Ambition, Hal Hartley, 1991

And with Him Came the West, Mike Plante, 2019

The Apologies, Hal Hartley, 2010

Aquí, Carlos Mario, 2020

Battle Royale, Kinji Fukasaku, 2000

Battle Royale II: Requiem, Kinji Fukasaku and Kenta Fukasaku, 2003

Black Sheep, Allan Dwan, 1935

Blanche Fury, Marc Allégret, 1948

The Blue Caftan, Maryam Touzani, 2022

The Book of Life, Hal Hartley, 1998

Boyz n the Hood, John Singleton, 1991

﻿The Cartographer’s Girlfriend, Hal Hartley, 1987

The Cemetery Lightens, Luis Alejandro Yero, 2018

Cocote, Nelson Carlos de los Santos Arias, 2017

Coogan’s Bluff, Don Siegel, 1968*

Corridor of Mirrors, Terence Young, 1948

The Craft, Andrew Fleming, 1996

Dadli, Shabier Kirchner, 2018

Dirty Mary Crazy Larry, John Hough, 1974

Do the Right Thing, Spike Lee, 1989

Dogs, Hal Hartley, 1988

Donnie Darko, Richard Kelly, 2001

Douvan jou ka leve, Gessica Généus, 2017

Dragonwyck, Joseph Mankiewicz, 1946

Dry Ground Burning, Joana Pimenta and Adirley Queirós, 2022

Duel, Steven Spielberg, 1971*

East Side, West Side, Allan Dwan 1927

Encounters of the Spooky Kind, Sammo Hung, 1980

Experiment Perilous, Jacques Tourneur, 1944

Eyes of Laura Mars, Irvin Kershner, 1978

The Faculty, Robert Rodriguez, 1998*

Fat City, John Huston, 1972

Fay Grim, Hal Hartley, 2006*

Fear Is the Key, Michael Tuchner, 1972*

Field Notes, Vashti Harrison, 2014

Flaming Star, Don Siegel, 1960

Flirt, Hal Hartley, 1995

Frontier Marshal, Allan Dwan, 1939

Ginger Snaps, John Fawcett, 2000

The Girl from Monday, Hal Hartley, 2005

Gloria, John Cassavetes, 1980

Gone in 60 Seconds, H. B. Halicki, 1974

Hangover Square, John Brahm, 1945

Hardcore, Paul Schrader, 1979

Henry Fool, Hal Hartley, 1997*

Here Is the Imagination of the Black Radical, Rhea Storr, 2020

High Tension, Allan Dwan, 1936

I Know What You Did Last Summer, Jim Gillespie, 1997

Implied Harmonies, Hal Hartley, 2010

Iris, Hal Hartley, 1994

Ivy, Sam Wood, 1947*

Kid, Hal Hartley, 1984

Ladies in Retirement, Charles Vidor, 1941

The Last American Hero, Lamont Johnson, 1973

The Last Run, Richard Fleischer, 1971

Le Mans, Lee H. Katzin, 1971*

Man’s Favorite Sport?, Howard Hawks, 1964*

Massacre at Central High, René Daalder, 1976

Meanwhile, Hal Hartley, 2011

Moss Rose, Gregory Ratoff, 1947

Mr. Vampire, Ricky Lau, 1985

Mr. Vampire II, Ricky Lau, 1986

Mr. Vampire III, Ricky Lau, 1987

Mr. Vampire IV, Ricky Lau, 1988

My Mother Resents Me, Victoria Linares Villegas, 2019

Ned Rifle, Hal Hartley, 2014

The New Math(s), Hal Hartley, 2000

No Such Thing, Hal Hartley, 2001

Nou voix, Maxime Jean-Baptiste, 2018

NYC 3/94, Hal Hartley, 1994

One Mile from Heaven, Allan Dwan, 1937

Opera No. 1, Hal Hartley, 1994

The Other Also, Hal Hartley, 1997

Paroles de nègres, Sylvaine Dampierre, 2021

Peggy Sue Got Married, Francis Ford Coppola, 1986

Poetic Justice, John Singleton, 1993

Prom Night, Paul Lynch, 1980*

Regarding Soon, Hal Hartley, 2004

Results, Andrew Bujalski, 2015

Right Near the Beach, Gibrey Allen, 2020

The River’s Edge, Allan Dwan, 1957

The Seven-Ups, Philip D’Antoni, 1973

Simple Men, Hal Hartley, 1992

The Sisters of Mercy, Hal Hartley, 2004

Slumber Party Massacre, Amy Holden Jones, 1982

So Evil My Love, Lewis Allen, 1948*

So Long at the Fair, Terence Fisher and Antony Darnborough, 1950

Stones Have Laws, Tolin Alexander, Siebren de Haan, and Lonnie van Brummelen, 2019

Super Fly, Gordon Parks Jr., 1972

Support the Girls, Andrew Bujalski, 2018*

Surviving Desire, Hal Hartley, 1992

The Suspect, Robert Siodmak, 1944

Suspiria, Dario Argento, 1977

Theory of Achievement, Hal Hartley, 1991

Thunderbolt and Lightfoot, Michael Cimino, 1974

A Time for Burning, Barbara Connell and Bill Jersey, 1966

Trust, Hal Hartley, 1990

The Unbelievable Truth, Hal Hartley, 1989

The White Death of the Black Wizard, Rodrigo Ribeiro-Andrade, 2020

White Lightning, Joseph Sargeant, 1973

*Available in the U.S. only