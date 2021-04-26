While the summer movie season will kick off shortly––and we’ll be sharing a comprehensive preview on the arthouse, foreign, indie, and (few) studio films worth checking out––on the streaming side, The Criterion Channel and MUBI have unveiled their May 2021 lineups and there’s a treasure trove of highlights to dive into.
Timed with Satyajit Ray’s centenary, The Criterion Channel will have a retrospective of the Indian master, along with series on Gena Rowlands, Robert Ryan, Mitchell Leisen, Michael Almereyda, Josephine Decker, and more. In terms of recent releases, they’ll also feature Fire Will Come, The Booksellers, and the new restoration of Tom Noonan’s directorial debut What Happened Was….
On MUBI, in anticipation of Undine, they’ll feature two essential early features by Christian Petzold, Jerichow and The State That I Am In, along with his 1990 short documentary Süden. Also amongst the lineup is Sophy Romvari’s Still Processing, the archival documentaries of Sergei Loznitsa (whose newest film State Funeral is arriving in May), and films by Kiju Yoshida, Francis Ford Coppola, Hideo Nakata, Albert Serra, and more.
Check out the lineups below and stay tuned to our weekly streaming updates here.
The Criterion Channel – May 2021 Lineup
Along for the Ride, Nick Ebeling, 2016
Bad Day at Black Rock, John Sturges, 1955**
The Backseat, Joe Stankus and Ashley Connor, 2017
The Blot, Lois Weber, 1921
The Blue Dahlia, George Marshall, 1946
The Booksellers, D. W. Young, 2019
Butter on the Latch, Josephine Decker, 2013
The Cat o’ Nine Tails, Dario Argento, 1971
The Chess Players, Satyajit Ray, 1977
The Cigarette, Claire Parker and Alexandre Alexeieff, 1933
Cowboy, Delmer Daves, 1958
Crossfire, Edward Dmytryk, 1947
Dance, Girl, Dance, Dorothy Arzner, 1940
Darling, How Could You!, Mitchell Leisen, 1951
Day of Freedom, Leni Riefenstahl, 1935
Death Takes a Holiday, Mitchell Leisen, 1934
Dina, Dan Sickles, Antonio Santini, 2017
Discontent, Lois Weber and Allen G. Siegler, 1916
The Dumb Girl of Portici, Lois Weber, 1916
Easy Living, Mitchell Leisen, 1937
The Erl King, Marie-Louise Iribe, 1931
Escapes, Michael Almereyda, 2017
The Fall, Jonathan Glazer, 2019
Falling Leaves, Alice Guy Blaché, 1912
The Fate of Lee Khan, King Hu, 1973
Fire Will Come, Oliver Laxe, 2019**
First Day Out, Josephine Decker, 2016
Flames, Zefrey Throwell, Josephine Decker and Zefrey Throwell, 2017
Girlfriends, Claudia Weill, 1978
The Girl in the Armchair, Alice Guy-Blaché, 1912
Gloria, John Cassavetes, 1980
The Green-Eyed Blonde, Bernard Girard, 1957
He Ran All the Way, John Berry, 1951
The Heart of the World, Guy Maddin, 2000
Hooligan Sparrow, Nanfu Wang, 2016
The Hot Rock, Peter Yates, 1972
The House Is Black, Forough Farrokhzad, 1962
King Rat, Bryan Forbes, 1965
Kitty, Mitchell Leisen, 1945
Kitty Foyle, Sam Wood, 1940**
The Last Detail, Hal Ashby, 1973
The Last Emperor, Bernardo Bertolucci, 1987
The Last Movie, Dennis Hopper, 1971
The Last Sunset, Robert Aldrich, 1961
Lilith, Robert Rossen, 1964
Lonely Are the Brave, David Miller, 1962
Mabel’s Strange Predicament, Mabel Normand, 1914
Making an American Citizen, Alice Guy-Blaché, 1912
Mala mala, Dan Sickles, Antonio Santini, 2014
The Man in the Gray Flannel Suit, Nunnally Johnson, 1956
MASH, Robert Altman, 1970
The Mask Task, Josephine Decker, 2018
Me the Terrible, Josephine Decker, 2012
The Men, Fred Zinnemann, 1950
Midnight, Mitchell Leisen, 1939
Minnie and Moskowitz, John Cassavetes, 1971
Miss Dundee and Her Performing Dogs, Alice Guy-Blaché, 1902
Murder at the Vanities, Mitchell Leisen, 1934
A Night on Bald Mountain, Claire Parker and Alexandre Alexeieff, 1933
No Man of Her Own, Mitchell Leisen, 1950
Odds Against Tomorrow, Robert Wise, 1959
On Dangerous Ground, Nicholas Ray, 1951
On the Barricade, Alice Guy-Blaché, 1907
Our Vines Have Tender Grapes, Roy Rowland, 1945
Parabola, Mary Ellen Bute and Ted Nemeth, 1937
Patton, Franklin J. Schaffner, 1969
The Peasant Women of Ryazan, Olga Preobrazhenskaya and Ivan Pravov, 1927
A Pistol for Ringo, Duccio Tessari, 1965
Property Is No Longer a Theft, Elio Petri, 1973
The Razor’s Edge, Edmund Goulding, 1946
Rebecca of Sunnybrook Farm, Allan Dwan, 1938
Remember the Night, Mitchell Leisen, 1940
The Return of Ringo, Duccio Tessari, 1965
Roman Holiday, William Wyler, 1953**
The Set-Up, Robert Wise, 1949
Shoes, Lois Weber, 1916
Skinningrove, Michael Almereyda, 2013
The Smiling Madame Beudet, Germaine Dulac, 1923
Spartacus, Stanley Kubrick, 1960
Spook Sport, Mary Ellen Bute, Norman McLaren, Ted Nemeth, 1940
Squeezebox, Josephine Decker, 2010
The Star Prince, Madeline Brandeis, 1918
A Story Well Spun, Alice Guy-Blaché, 1906
Suspense, Lois Weber and Phillips Smalley, 1913
Tempest, Paul Mazursky, 1982
The Thing, John Carpenter, 1982
Thirty Seconds over Tokyo, Mervyn LeRoy, 1944
Thou Wast Mild and Lovely, Josephine Decker, 2014
To Each His Own, Mitchell Leisen, 1946
To the Unknown, Michael Almereyda, 2017
Tricheurs, Barbet Schroeder, 1984
Welcome Home, Soldier Boys, Richard Compton, 1971
What Happened Was . . . , Tom Noonan, 1994
What Have You Done to Solange?, Massimo Dallamano, 1972
Wild Combination: A Portrait of Arthur Russell, Matt Wolf, 2008
The Wild Bunch, Sam Peckinpah, 1969
William Eggleston in the Real World, Michael Almereyda, 2005
The Woman Condemned, Dorothy Davenport, 1934
Wolf, Mike Nichols, 1994
**Available in the U.S. only
MUBI – May 2021 Lineup
|5/1/2021
|Beeswax
|Andrew Bujalski
|5/2/2021
|North Face
|Philipp Stölzl
|5/3/2021
|Meru
|Jimmy Chin, Elizabeth Chai Vasarhelyi
|5/4/2021
|Drills
|Sarah Friedland
|5/5/2021
|Heroic Purgatory
|Kiju Yoshida
|5/6/2021
|Coup d’etat
|Kiju Yoshida
|5/7/2021
|The Names of Love
|Michel Leclerc
|5/8/2021
|Viva L’Italia
|Roberto Rossellini
|5/9/2021
|S He
|Shengwei Zhou
|5/10/2021
|Letter from Paris
|Walerian Borowczyk
|5/11/2021
|The Story of Sin
|Walerian Borowczyk
|5/12/2021
|Bloody Spear at Mount Fuji
|Tomu Uchida
|5/13/2021
|Jerichow
|Christian Petzold
|5/14/2021
|TBD
|5/15/2021
|A Man Called Ove
|Hannes Holm
|5/16/2021
|L’assassino
|Elio Petri
|5/17/2021
|Property Is No Longer a Theft
|Elio Petri
|5/18/2021
|Süden
|Christian Petzold
|5/19/2021
|Death Will Come and Shall Have Your Eyes
|José Luis Torres Leiva
|5/20/2021
|Still Processing
|Sophy Romvari
|5/21/2021
|State Funeral
|Sergei Loznitsa
|5/22/2021
|Of Horses and Men
|Benedikt Erlingsson
|5/23/2021
|Trees Lounge
|Steve Buscemi
|5/24/2021
|The Trial
|Sergei Loznitsa
|5/25/2021
|The State I Am In
|Christian Petzold
|5/26/2021
|Tendre
|Isabel Pagliai
|5/27/2021
|Three Brothers
|Francesco Rosi
|5/28/2021
|The Death of Louis XIV
|Albert Serra
|5/29/2021
|Ring
|Hideo Nakata
|5/30/2021
|Tucker: The Man and His Dream
|Francis Ford Coppola
|5/31/2021
|Let’s Make a Dream
|Sacha Guitry