While there have been many films made about and during the pandemic thus far, Judd Apatow is getting The Tsugua Diaries-level meta with his latest film The Bubble, which captures the production of a movie in the era of COVID-19 with a comedic lens. Ahead of an April 1 release on Netflix, the first trailer for the film (and a teaser for the film inside the film, Cliff Beasts 6: Battle for Everest: Memories of a Requiem) have arrived.

Led by Karen Gillan, Iris Apatow, Fred Armisen, Maria Bakalova, David Duchovny, Keegan-Michael Key, Leslie Mann, Pedro Pascal, Peter Serafinowicz, Vir Das, Rob Delaney, Galen Hopper, Samson Kayo, Guz Khan, Nick Kocher, Ross Lee, Harry Trevaldwyn, and Danielle Vitalis, watch below.

The Bubble arrives on Netflix on April 1, 2022.