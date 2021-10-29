Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between.

Today we celebrate a master of horror: Wes Craven! And to properly celebrate, Conor and I welcome colleague, friend, and filmmaker Joe Bandelli, director of Unknown Dimension: The Story of Paranormal Activity, a documentary about the making of the original Paranormal Activity. The film is now available on Paramount Plus!

Our B-Sides today include: Swamp Thing, The People Under the Stairs, and Cursed. These three pictures traverse across Craven’s long, accomplished career. Long a scary stalwart, the Cleveland native often did his damndest to break away from the genre (Music of the Heart, people!), while never besmirching the good name of horror.

There are plenty of interesting, honest interviews the writer/director gave, a few of them referenced throughout the podcast. Among the many things discussed are how horror films age, how Craven’s mistakes made him a better filmmaker, why it was Cursed was filmed FOUR times, and why it is that in our current cultural moment John Carpenter is regarded as the superior artist.

