Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between.

Today, we discuss one of the most intriguing actors of his generation: Val Kilmer! To tackle such an enigma, we bring in the legendary Katie Walsh! A must-follow on Twitter, a co-host of the insatiably-entertaining Miami Nice Podcast, and an accomplished writer. The B-Sides featured today are: Kill Me Again, At First Sight, The Salton Sea, and Mindhunters.

We discuss how Kilmer was a prodigy––the youngest student admitted into Juilliard’s drama department––before his Broadway debut in the (ultimately) star-studded Slab Boys. There’s talk of his well-documented penchant to be difficult on set, as well as those who defended him and his abilities.

We confront Dan’s deep admiration for the poorly-aged The Salton Sea, make brief mention of other B-Sides like Thunderheart, The Real McCoy, and Spartan, and reference both Kilmer’s autobiography I’m Your Huckleberry and the 2021 documentary Val. Finally, we acknowledge that perhaps Val Kilmer was ultimately a movie star that never really wanted to be a movie star.

For more from The B-Side, you can find every actor/director and the films discussed in one place here.

