Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones that they made in between.

And today we talk to the great Steve Zahn, currently starring in the impressive indie Cowboys. Conor and I were lucky enough to speak with Zahn about his eclectic career, including highlights such as Safe Men, Riding in Cars with Boys, and A Perfect Getaway.

We discuss the immense variety in his resume, from Reality Bites to Rescue Dawn, the slightly infamous legacy of Sundance fave Happy, Texas, the way he approaches each role, and a little-seen film called Blowin’ Smoke (Freak Talks About Sex).

Cowboys is currently available digitally.

