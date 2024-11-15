Welcome to The B-Side! Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones that they made in between.

Today we gush (and hush) over Gwyneth Paltrow with our past, present, and future guest Cory Everett, creator of Cinephile: A Card Game and the ever-expanding My First Movie books!

Our B-Sides today are: Flesh and Bone, Hard Eight, Hush, and Sliding Doors. The main focus revolves around her banner year of 1998. Paltrow had FIVE films released in ‘98, including Shakespeare in Love, which won her an Oscar.

We talk about her superb SNL opening monologue from 1999 (and her cameo in Ben Affleck’s monologue the next year), her deep cultural resonance at the time (some credit her for bringing the color pink back into fashion), the films she made before and after Emma, and her waning movie star era after the year 2000. Of the nearly fifty films in which she has appeared, there have been precious few since 2010 that were not Marvel movies. There was, of course, Mortdecai. And, perhaps most famously, her lifestyle company Goop.

There’s Hush’s infamous test screenings and wig-heavy reshoots (years later, Jessica Lange called the film “a piece of shit”), Sliding Doors’ haircuts and soundtrack, and Flesh and Bone’s slow-cooked, well-worn dramatics. Also mentioned is that amazing Patrick Doyle score for Great Expectations, The Film Stage’s Holiday Gift Guide, And then there’s Duets and Gwyneth’s hit cover song “Cruisin’” with Huey Lewis.

