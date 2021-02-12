Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between.

Today, we’ve got a great guest on to talk about a great Scotsman – Ewan McGregor! Conor and I are blessed to have the wonderful Fiona Underhill (of JumpCut Online) on to talk through the (still, somehow) underrated actor’s incredibly diverse career. We focus on: The Pillow Book, A Life Less Ordinary, Down With Love, and Perfect Sense.

We dish on Ewan’s iconic looks, the full frontal nudity that punctuated his early films, the conflicted accent work, that James Joyce movie he did, and the long feud between him and Danny Boyle that happened because of The Beach.

Additional items include the animated film Robots (from the now-shuttered studio Blue Sky), an especially-effective short film called Desserts, and Max Richter’s luminous score for Perfect Sense.

And, last but not least, a special shout-out to Mark Osborne’s magnificent short film More, which deserves to be seen by everyone.

For more from The B-Side, you can find every actor/director and the films discussed in one place here.

