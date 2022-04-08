Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie stars! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones they made in between.

And today we talk about Handsome Hawke himself – Ethan Hawke! The multi-hyphenate has made a career out of B-Sides, and today we choose four: Great Expectations, Snow Falling on Cedars, Tape, and Predestination. Conor and I are lucky to have the great Luke Hicks along for the ride.

We discuss the early films of Hawke, the hotness of “Shark Hunter Hawke” in Great Expectations, his movie star run in the late ‘90s and early ‘00s, and his diverse pivot into character work up to and including the present.

There’s also talk of Hawke’s directorial career, some debate over is the deliberate pace of Snow Falling on Cedars actually works, and this in-depth piece on Predestination.

For more from The B-Side, you can find every actor/director and the films discussed in one place here.

Be sure to give us a follow on Twitter and Facebook. Subscribe to the podcast on iTunes, Spotify, and Stitcher. Enter our giveaways, get access to our private Slack channel, and support new episodes by becoming a Patreon contributor.

Subscribe below: