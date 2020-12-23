Welcome to The B-Side, from The Film Stage. Here we talk about movie directors! Not the movies that made them famous or kept them famous, but the ones that they made in between.

On this strangest of holiday seasons, Conor and I had a lovely conversation with filmmaker Deon Taylor, whose new thriller Fatale is now in theaters and available on demand beginning January 8. We chat about the genre flicks that Hollywood won’t make anymore and Taylor’s determination to keep making them. He talks about his hope for people to seek out Fatale in theaters where safe, his journey to directing stars like Hilary Swank and Michael Ealy, and the 90s thrillers he’s used as inspiration for his own pictures.

We also dive into some lesser-known, Christmas-set noirs from the 1940s: Christmas Holiday (written by Mank himself!) and Lady in the Lake, Robert Montgomery’s adaptation of the Raymond Chandler mystery. There’s some additional recommendations for holiday-ish movies, some you may know, some you may not.

Finally, two recommendations of cool things our friends did. There’s a collection of writing for Criterion, which features past-and-future guest Moeko Fujii’s great piece on Toshiro Mifune. And there’s buddy and Who Shot Ya? co-host Alonso Duralde’s book Have Yourself a Movie Little Christmas, a perfect gift for the holidays and a perfect tool to prep for next year!

