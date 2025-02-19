After co-helming Anomalisa with Charlie Kaufman, we’ve long anticipated Duke Johnson’s next feature The Actor. A decade since the filmmaker’s last film, the drama is finally set for a release from NEON, and it’s much sooner than expected. The André Holland-led noir will open in theaters in less than a month, on March 14, and the first trailer and poster have now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Based on the novel Memory by Donald E. Westlake, The Actor finds Paul Cole (Holland) stranded in a mysterious small town with no memory of who he is or how he got here. Without a sense of identity or purpose, he starts from scratch and begins courting a local costume designer Edna (Chan). As bits and pieces of his past slowly emerge, he attempts to find his way home, but time is slippery, appearances can’t be trusted, and it’s unclear which of his identities is real.”

See the trailer and poster below.