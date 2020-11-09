The plurality and panoply of 2020’s disasters has made it easy to forget there’s a new Terrence Malick movie in post-production. (Something to say about this horrifying year and its focus on Christ and Satan? I don’t know.) And it’s been a bit since word filtered on The Last Planet—not since Malick made a rare public appearance, fittingly at the Vatican, to share details. A source relayed that work’s been slow amidst Covid—that’s not a surprise; much as anything we want you to know we have sources—but signs of life persist: our friends at One Big Soul tell us musician Eleni Karaindrou has completed work on the film. [Athina 984]

Whether that’s a full score or individual pieces remains to be seen, and of course Malick is not wont to rely on one composer. Karaindrou is no stranger in any case: her track “Lament I” appears in Voyage of Time: Life’s Journey. Whatever the case, we wait with bated breath.

As a quick reminder / article-padder, The Last Planet stars Géza Röhrig (Son of Saul) as Jesus, Matthias Schoenaerts as Saint Peter, and Mark Rylance as Satan, with Joseph Fiennes, Douglas Booth, Alfonso Postiglione, and Lorenzo Gioiell also involved. Little is known, though Rylance said the following last year: