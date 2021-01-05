While 2020 is in the books, January and February will look a little different this year as studios release some promising awards contenders to qualify in the Oscars’ extended eligibility period. One such film is 35-year-old director Harry Macqueen’s latest feature Supernova, which follows Colin Firth and Stanley Tucci as they take a road trip while one is afflicted with dementia. Set for a late January release, Bleecker Street has now released the first trailer.

Logan Kenny said in his review, “Rather than being cruel or relentlessly depressing about the prospect of having to say goodbye to a significant other one has loved for as long as they can remember, Macqueen makes sure to focus on the brightness that can be found in times of pain. He emphasizes the beauty of the natural English countryside that Tusker adores so much, the big parties filled with old friends that bring a night of joy, and the love between these two men that has lasted for so many years and will continue after their mortal connection is over. “

Watch the trailer below.

Supernova opens on January 29.