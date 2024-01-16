In between his comedy work for Netflix, Adam Sandler is continuing to flex his dramatic acting chops. The actor will next be seen in Spaceman, directed by Johan Renck (Chernobyl), a space drama that is set to premiere at Berlinale next month before arriving on Netflix on March 1. As the first trailer reveals, Paul Dano plays a mysterious alien sent to Sandler’s character to explore his loneliness. Also starring Carey Mulligan and Isabella Rossellini, Colby Day’s script is based on the novel “Spaceman of Bohemia” with Channing Tatum among the producers.

Here’s the synopsis: “Six months into a solitary research mission to the edge of the solar system, an astronaut, Jakub (Adam Sandler), realizes that the marriage he left behind might not be waiting for him when he returns to Earth. Desperate to fix things with his wife, Lenka (Carey Mulligan), he is helped by a mysterious creature from the beginning of time he finds hiding in the bowels of his ship. Hanuš (voiced by Paul Dano) works with Jakub to make sense of what went wrong before it is too late.”

See the trailer below.

Spaceman premieres at Berlinale and arrives on Netflix on March 1.