Attracting an audience with his slick genre thrillers in the form of his Universal Soldier films and, more recently, Alone, director John Hyams is back with a new horror slash that confronts the pandemic head on. Sick, a premiere at TIFF last fall, follows Parker and her best friend Miri who decide to quarantine at the family lake house alone—or so they think. Written by Kevin Williamson (Scream, I Know What You Did Last Summer) and Katelyn Crabb, it’ll now drop next week on Peacock in a surprise release of sorts. Ahead of the release, the first trailer has landed.

C.J. Prince said in his review, “Horror movies, like documentaries, have a knack for rolling the cameras whenever tragedy strikes. It didn’t come as much of a surprise when, mere months after COVID-19 locked most of the world down, we had one conceived and shot entirely over Zoom. It also wasn’t too much of a shock when cheap horror movies seizing on lockdowns and fears over a deadly virus started to pop up on VOD services. But it was only a matter of time before someone would make the first good entry about the pandemic, one that would find the perfect blend of executing genre thrills while seizing upon the moment to portray some of the insanity we’ve all dealt with for the past two years. That film has finally arrived with John Hyams’ Sick.”

See the trailer below.

Sick arrives on Peacock on January 13.