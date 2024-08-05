After a relatively quiet last few years, Saoirse Ronan is returning in a major way this fall, leading two new features: first up, Nora Fingscheidt’s Sundance highlight The Outrun followed by Steve McQueen’s Blitz. The former is set for an October 4 release from Sony Pictures Classics and now the new trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “After a decade away in London, 29-year-old Rona (Saoirse Ronan) returns home to the Orkney Islands. Sober but lonely, she tries to suppress her memory of the events which set her on this journey of recovery. Slowly the mystical land enters her inner world and – one day at a time – Rona finds hope and strength in herself among the heavy gales and the bracingly cold sea. Based on the bestselling memoir by Amy Liptrot, who co-wrote the screenplay with Fingscheidt, THE OUTRUN is an acutely honest drama about addiction and recovery.”

Dan Mecca said in his review, “Maybe the smartest decision made in The Outrun, directed by Nora Fingscheidt, is its fractured narrative device. Based on the 2016 memoir of the same name by Amy Liptrot (co-writing with Fingscheidt), the film offers a frank, unwavering look at addiction with the great Saoirse Ronan (who also produces) in the lead role. We move forward and backward in time, often relieved to be clear from horrible sins of the past only to be thrust back into them minutes later. In this way, the picture reflects its subject with painful precision.”

See the trailer below.