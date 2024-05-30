Although peculiarly still without U.S. distribution some five months after its Sundance premiere, Nora Fingscheidt’s addiction drama The Outrun, starring Saoirse Ronan, will arrive in the UK this September. Ahead of the release, the first trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Saoirse Ronan stars as Rona, who, fresh out of rehab, returns to the Orkney Islands; a place both wild and beautiful right off the Scottish coast. After more than a decade of living life on the edge in London, where she both found and lost love, Rona – now 30 – attempts to come to terms with her troubled past. As she reconnects with the dramatic landscape where she grew up, memories of her traumatic childhood merge with more recent challenging events that have set her on the path to recovery.”

Dan Mecca said in his review, “Maybe the smartest decision made in The Outrun, directed by Nora Fingscheidt, is its fractured narrative device. Based on the 2016 memoir of the same name by Amy Liptrot (co-writing with Fingscheidt), the film offers a frank, unwavering look at addiction with the great Saoirse Ronan (who also produces) in the lead role. We move forward and backward in time, often relieved to be clear from horrible sins of the past only to be thrust back into them minutes later. In this way, the picture reflects its subject with painful precision.”

See the trailer below.