For fans of Sam Raimi in horror-thriller mode, the starvation has been real. In the nearly two decades since 2009’s Drag Me to Hell, the Evil Dead director has spent his talents in the worlds of Oz and the Marvel machine. In 2026, he finally returns to genre filmmaking (amusingly enough, on the very same day as Gore Verbinski’s return) with Send Help, a survival horror feature starring Rachel McAdams and Dylan O’Brien. Ahead of a January 30 release from 20th Century Studios, the first trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Linda Liddle (Rachel McAdams) and Bradley Preston (Dylan O’Brien), two colleagues who find themselves stranded on a deserted island after they are the only survivors of a plane crash. On the island, they must overcome past grievances and work together to survive, but ultimately, it becomes an unsettling and darkly humorous battle of wills and wits to make it out alive.”

“I’ve always loved stories where interesting, dynamic characters are pushed to extremes,” says director Sam Raimi. “In our story, the power shifts create an escalating situation that’s brimming with unexpected turns and suspense.”

See the trailer below for the film shot by Bill Pope.