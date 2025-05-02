Winner of the Alfred P. Sloan Foundation Feature Film Prize at this year’s Sundance Film Festival, Cristina Costantini’s Sally captures the life of Sally Ride, the first American woman to travel to space, and the struggles she endured both in public and private. Now set for a June 16 premiere on National Geographic and June 17 streaming debut on Disney+ and Hulu, National Geographic Documentary Films has released the first trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “Sally Ride became the first American woman to blast off into space, but beneath her unflappable composure, she carried a secret. Revealing the romance and sacrifices of their 27 years together, Sally’s life partner, Tam O’Shaughnessy, tells the full story of this complicated and iconic astronaut for the first time. The film features interviews with tennis champion and close friend to Ride, Billie Jean King; Sally’s sister, Bear Ride; and mother, Carol Joyce Ride, along with additional members of NASA’s class of 1978: Anna Fisher, Kathy Sullivan, John Fabian and Steve Hawley.”

See the trailer below.