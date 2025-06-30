With the likes of First Man and Blade Runner 2049, Ryan Gosling is no stranger to the perils of space. Before he goes to a galaxy far, far away, he’s set to return to orbit in Project Hail Mary, which marks the first official directorial effort from Phil Lord and Chris Miller since all the way back to 2014’s 22 Jump Street––though that wouldn’t be the case of their Solo adventure worked out as planned.

Also starring Sandra Hüller, Lionel Boyce, Ken Leung, and Milana Vayntrub, it’s a Drew Goddard-scripted adaptation of The Martian author Andy Weir’s entertaining novel. Ahead of a March 20, 2026 release from Amazon MGM Studios, the first trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Science teacher Ryland Grace (Ryan Gosling) wakes up on a spaceship light years from home with no recollection of who he is or how he got there. As his memory returns, he begins to uncover his mission: solve the riddle of the mysterious substance causing the sun to die out. He must call on his scientific knowledge and unorthodox ideas to save everything on Earth from extinction… but an unexpected friendship means he may not have to do it alone.”

See the trailer below.