Krisha actor and producer Chase Joliet has crafted his feature directorial debut with Grapefruit, a drama starring Rosanna Arquette, Steph Barkley, Alexandra Barreto, Ashley Padilla, and Joliet. Set for a digital release beginning December 18 from the new distributor Persimmon, the film follows Travis, a man still reeling after a devastating divorce, who is forced to move into his childhood home with his eccentric newly sober mother. Ahead of the release, we’re pleased to exclusively debut the first trailer.

Founded in 2025, Persimmon is a film and television distribution label dedicated to delivering stories that speak to the heart. Persimmon acquires and releases feature films spanning romance, mystery, holiday, and thrillers, supported by the global reach and modern distribution platform of its parent, Narrative Distribution. Guided by an executive team with deep experience in independent film distribution, Persimmon brings distinctive, human-centered storytelling to audiences across streaming channels, transactional platforms, and physical media. Learn more here.

See the trailer below.