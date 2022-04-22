After taking a few years off, Rooney Mara returned last winter with Guillermo del Toro’s Nightmare Alley and she’ll be seen later this year in Sarah Polley’s highly-anticipated drama Women Talking. Now, we’ve learned her next role in a project that has already quietly begun production.

Mara is leading La Cocina, the latest film from Mexican director Alonso Ruizpalacios, who helmed Gueros, Museo, and last year’s A Cop Movie. With production already underway in Mexico City, the film is reportedly based on Arnold Wesker’s play, following “the life in the kitchen of a vast New York City restaurant where all the cultures of the world mix during the lunchtime rush.”

Additional casting is not known at this point, but one can see various snaps from the Mexico City set below, before production heads to NYC. With shooting underway, there’s a chance we could see a festival premiere before the end of the year, but 2023 is more likely.