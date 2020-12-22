The 2021 Sundance Film Festival is just around the corner and there’s a handful of high-profile premieres in which a notable actor is making their directorial debut. Focus Features has now unveiled the first trailer for one as Robin Wright, after a nearly 40-year career in Hollywood, is stepping behind the camera for Land, premiering January 31 at Sundance, with a subsequent awards-qualifying theatrical release on February 12.

Wright stars as Edee, a woman whose life has been tragically altered by unfathomable event. She is determined to separate herself from the world by living in the vast American wilderness with only a few supplies and leaving her old life behind indefinitely off the grid in Wyoming. After a farmer (Demián Bichir) savers her life, Edee begins to wonder if it is really possible to disconnect oneself from others in this world.

See the trailer and poster below.

Land premieres at Sundance and opens on February 12.