When it comes to late 2022 releases, we have yet to get even a peek at most of them, but Searchlight Pictures is out of the gate with an early appetizer for one of their major November releases, The Menu. From Succession director Mark Mylod and producer Adam McKay, the first teaser trailer has now arrived.

The film follows a couple (Anya Taylor-Joy and Nicholas Hoult) who travel to a coastal island to eat at an exclusive restaurant where the chef (Ralph Fiennes) has prepared a lavish menu, with some shocking surprises. Also starring John Leguizamo, Judith Light, and Hong Chau, see the trailer below.

The Menu opens on November 18, 2022.