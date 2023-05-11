Five years after The Favourite, Greek filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos is back with Poor Things, which brings together Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Mark Ruffalo, Ramy Youssef, Jerrod Carmichael, Christopher Abbott, Margaret Qualley, and Kathryn Hunter. Scripted by Tony McNamara based on Alasdair Gray’s 1992 novel, Searchlight Pictures have now unveiled the first trailer ahead of a September 8 release.

Recently rated R for “strong and pervasive sexual content, graphic nudity, disturbing material, gore, and language,” here’s the synopsis: “From filmmaker Yorgos Lanthimos and producer Emma Stone comes the incredible tale and fantastical evolution of Bella Baxter (Stone), a young woman brought back to life by the brilliant and unorthodox scientist Dr. Godwin Baxter (Willem Dafoe). Under Baxter’s protection, Bella is eager to learn. Hungry for the worldliness she is lacking, Bella runs off with Duncan Wedderburn (Mark Ruffalo), a slick and debauched lawyer, on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, Bella grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.”

See the trailer below.

Poor Things opens on September 8.