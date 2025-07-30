Following The Favourite, Bleat, Poor Things, Kinds of Kindness, and the forthcoming Bugonia, Yorgos Lanthimos has released his sixth collaboration with Emma Stone. This time, it’s their first music video. Jerskin Fendrix (composer of Poor Things, Kinds of Kindness, and Bugonia) has set an October 10 release for his second album Once Upon A Time. . . In Shropshire and tapped Lanthimos and Stone for the music video for his single Beth’s Farm.

Lanthimos said, “It was lovely to team up again with Emma and a number of people that we have been working with for quite a while to contribute a bit of film narrative to what I think is a remarkable second personal album by our very important artistic collaborator and friend, Jerskin Fendrix.”

“I wrote this album during a period of sudden and unrelated deaths. A friend, family members, animals, and eventually my father,” says Fendrix. “My album about Shropshire is a twofold testament. looking back on the world where I grew up, its beauty and innocence and wonder – then watching it become corrupted, death by death, until the entire dream was shattered.”

Watch below ahead of the Bugonia premiere at Venice and October 24 release.