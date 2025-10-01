A romance unlike any other you’ll see on screen this year, Harry Lighton’s Pillion is as touching as it is shocking, exploring a dom-sub relationship within the gay biker milieu. Led by Harry Melling and Alexander Skarsgård, A24 has now dropped the first trailer ahead of a premiere at the 63rd New York Film Festival and an early 2026 theatrical release this February.

Zhuo-Ning Su said in his review, “It wouldn’t be Cannes without a good scandal film. For 2025, British director Harry Lighton’s feature debut Pillion may be the one that sends the most people clutching their pearls. Centered on a dom-sub relationship within the gay biker milieu, it features depictions of fetishistic sex acts that could trigger a few sensitive souls. It would be a shame, however, if all attention is directed at the kinks and shocks––Lighton has made a truly provocative anti-romance that’s funny, honest, strangely touching. It’s an exceptional balance act that makes Pillion the unlikeliest crowd-pleaser.”

Watch the trailer below.