Written, directed, and led by James Morosini based on his own experiences, I Love My Dad was a cringe comedy hit at SXSW earlier this year and now it’s set to arrive in next month. Also starring Patton Oswalt, he plays a hopelessly estranged father who desperately wants to reconnect with his troubled son, Franklin (Morosini), eventually leading him to an inadvertent catfishing adventure. Ahead of a release, the first trailer has now arrived.

John Fink said in his review, “Along the way I Love You Dad strikes a unique tone that is at times hilariously cringe-inducing, while also building some empathy for the psychopathic tendencies of Chuck. Franklin is played with extreme vulnerability by Morosini, who in the credits swears this is a true story his father doesn’t want you to know is a true story. Sulewski is radiant as the imaginary manic pixie dream girl tailor-made like an AI bot to prey upon Franklin’s insecurities and tendencies while carefully avoiding the killer video chat in their imaginary courtship.”

See the trailer below for the film also starring Claudia Sulewski, Lil Rel Howery, Amy Landecker, Ricky Velez, and Rachel Dratch.

I Love My Dad hits theaters on August 5 and on VOD on August 12.