Continuing his trend of bouncing back and forth between English-language projects and Chilean features, Pablo Larraín is following Spencer with El Conde, backed by Netflix.

Scripted by the director alongside Guillermo Calderón, the story revolves around Augusto Pinochet who is not dead but an aged vampire who, after 250 years in this world, has decided to die once and for all, due to ailments brought about by his dishonor and family conflicts.

Jaime Vadell (Tres tristes tigres, No) and Gloria Münchmeyer (La luna en el espejo, 42 días en la oscuridad) will play the central couple in this historical dark comedy, in addition to actors Alfredo Castro (Tony Manero, Tengo Miedo Torero) and Paula Luchsinger (Ema, La Jauría).

“We are very happy because Netflix is a place where directors whom I greatly admire have made really valuable movies,” the director said. “Using dark comedy we want to observe, understand and analyze the events that have occurred in Chile and the world in the last 50 years. We have total confidence that we’ll do a good job and it will undoubtedly be an adventure: a demanding shoot, but very inspiring and meaningful.”

See the first look below and production begins.

El Conde will arrive on Netflix in 2023.