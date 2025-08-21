Premiering at Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, Orwell: 2+2=5 marks the latest documentary from I Am Not Your Negro and Exterminate All the Brutes director Raoul Peck. Capturing the prophetic writings of 1984 and Animal Farm author George Orwell while drawing parallels to the modern day, the film will open on October 3 and now NEON has released the first trailer.

Here’s the synopsis: “George Orwell was one of the most visionary authors of the 20th Century, whose novels 1984 and Animal Farm foretold a chilling, all-to-believable authoritarian future. Acclaimed director Raoul Peck (Academy Award-nominated I Am Not Your Negro), working in collaboration with the Orwell Estate, seamlessly interweaves historical clips, readings from Orwell’s diary, cinematic references, and dynamic modern day footage to craft not only a definitive portrait of the writer himself, but an entirely fresh take on how remarkably relevant and prophetic his work has become. Peck doesn’t just present the information but shows new ways of seeing it, drawing patterns and connections we might not otherwise realize, championing Orwell as a man from the past who just might hold the key to the world’s future.”

See the trailer below.