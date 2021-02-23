Following her breakout with Jackie Chan in Police Story and before her iconic roles in the films of Wong Kar-wai and Olivier Assayas, Maggie Cheung delivered one of the best performances of her career in Stanley Kwan’s lush, definitive, and boldly conceived biopic Center Stage, also known as Actress. Now gorgeously restored in 4K from the original negative, and approved by Kwan himself, it’ll arrive next month via Film Movement Classics, and we’re pleased to present the exclusive trailer premiere.

The film follows Cheung as iconic silent film star Ruan Lingyu, who committed suicide at the age of 24 in 1935 after a tumultuous private life that was frequent fodder for the vicious Shanghai tabloids—and began to mirror the melodramas that brought her fame. With Cheung receiving the Best Actress award at Berlinale, the film also mixes in interviews dissecting acting and fame, while also interspersing actual footage from Ruan Lingyu’s films. Also starring Han Chin, Tony Leung Ka-fai, Carina Lau, Waise Lee, Li-li Li, and Lawrence Ng, with stunning cinematography by Poon Hang-Sang, the restoration opens on March 12 in Metrograph’s Virtual Cinema.

Watch the trailer premiere below.

The new restoration of Center Stage opens on March 12 in Metrograph’s Virtual Cinema.