After a hiatus where New York’s theaters closed during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings are taking place.

Metrograph

“We Won’t Grow Old Together” includes The Brood and Carol on 35mm; a 4K restoration of Possession is running; two of Clint Eastwood’s greatest films, A Perfect World and White Hunter, Black Heart, screen this Saturday.

Film at Lincoln Center

NYFF’s Revivals winds down with a new restoration of Assault on Precinct 13, Ratcatcher, and Ed Lachman’s Songs for Drella.

IFC Center

In anticipation of Bergman Island, films by Mia Hansen-Løve screen side-by-side with Ingmar Bergman; while the 4K restoration of Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s masterpiece Cure continues and World of Wong Kar-wai keeps going, Arrebato, Crash, and Mulholland Dr. have showings.

Anthology Film Archives

“Cinema Year Zero” offers Rossellini, Tourneur and more.

Roxy Cinema

A print of Eastwood’s Bird plays on Saturday, while Play Misty for Me and The Lady from Shanghai screen Sunday.

Paris Theater

A print of Red Desert plays Saturday and Sunday.

Quad Cinema

Restored in 4K, Joan Micklin Silver’s Hester Street continues its run.

Museum of the Moving Image

A print of A Clockwork Orange screens Sunday, 2001 on Saturday; meanwhile, Yentl plays Saturday.

Film Forum

As a 4K restoration of Breathless continues, Francesco Rosi’s Illustrious Corpses begins a run; West Side Story screens this Sunday.