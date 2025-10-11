NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Japan Society

In perhaps the best series of the year, Japanese teacher and critic Shiguéhiko Hasumi has programmed Another History of the Movie in America and Japan, featuring films by Mizoguchi, Hamaguchi, Kiyoshi Kurosawa, and Ozu.

Film at Lincoln Center

NYFF Revivals closes with The Arch and Robert Wilson and the Civil Wars this Sunday.

Roxy Cinema

The second Downtown Festival brings New Rose Hotel with an Abel Ferrara Q&A, Desperately Seeking Susan with Susan Seidelman and Rosanna Arquette, and Raúl Ruiz’s The Golden Boat with James Schamus, Jordi Torrent, Scott Macaulay.

Anthology Film Archives

A Monika Truet retrospective is underway while Bruce Baille’s Quick Billy plays through the weekend.

Film Forum

John Schlesinger’s Darling begins playing in a new restoration; Zhang Yimou’s Ju Dou continues screening (watch our exclusive trailer debut); a Little Rascals program shows on Sunday morning.

Museum of Modern Art

A complete Chantal Akerman retrospective continues.

Museum of the Moving Image

A print of The Black Cauldron screens on Saturday while The Engagement of Anna plays this Sunday

Paris Theater

Vivre sa vie and Band of Outsiders play on 35mm this Saturday and Sunday, respectively.

IFC Center

Linda Linda Linda and Jacob’s Ladder continue playing in new restorations; A Scanner Darkly, The Exorcist, Ringu, and When the Wind Blows play late.

Metrograph

The Beguiled (the good one), Tokyo Story, Umberto D., Merry Christmas Mr. Lawrence, and The Wedding Banquet play on 35mm; The Coming of Age starts while a Mary Stephen program, Ravishing Romy, The Rule of Murch, a Don Siegel retrospective, Happy Together, and Every Man for Himself continue.