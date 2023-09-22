NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Museum of the Moving Image

Reverse Shot celebrates its 20th anniversary with a months-long programming run, starting this weekend with Demonlover, Femme Fatale, Summer Hours, and Junebug all on 35mm; Cukor’s Sylvia Scarlett plays on 35mm.

Paris Theater

The Paris has reopened with 35mm screenings of The Conversation, There Will Be Blood, and The Tree of Life, as well as Lawrence of Arabia on 70mm.

Roxy Cinema

Ahead of The Zone of Interest, Jonathan Glazer’s feature debut Sexy Beast plays on 35mm; Dog Day Afternoon, The Graduate, and Fantastic Planet also show on prints.

Film Forum

A new 4K restoration of Farewell, My Concubine begins; Michael Roemer’s great The Plot Against Harry screens on 35mm; Contempt continues in a 4K restoration; The Secret Garden plays on Sunday

IFC Center

The new restoration of Shinji Somai’s Typhoon Club continues; All That Jazz, Delicatessen, Saw, The Devil’s Rejects, and Halloween II while Oldboy plays in a new restoration.