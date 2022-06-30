NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.
BAM
A series on recent restorations showcases what’s made rep-going worthwhile of late—INLAND EMPIRE, The Conversation, Mississippi Masala, and more.
Film at Lincoln Center
The 4K Lost Highway restoration continues; Hedwig and the Angry Inch screens at Governor’s Island on Friday.
Roxy Cinema
Wild at Heart plays on 35mm this Saturday night; Betty Blue screens Friday and Saturday.
Anthology Film Archives
Essential Cinema has Kenneth Anger and Bruce Baille.
Museum of Modern Art
One of the year’s great retrospectives looks at deep cuts of Shochiku Studios, while a slashers retrospective is underway.
Film Forum
A 35mm print of Diva and new restoration of The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie continue.
Museum of the Moving Image
George A. Romero and his progeny are subject of a series.
IFC Center
INLAND EMPIRE, Aguirre, Mulholland Dr., Perfect Blue, Paprika, Sisters, and Taxi Driver have showings.