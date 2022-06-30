NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

BAM

A series on recent restorations showcases what’s made rep-going worthwhile of late—INLAND EMPIRE, The Conversation, Mississippi Masala, and more.

Film at Lincoln Center

The 4K Lost Highway restoration continues; Hedwig and the Angry Inch screens at Governor’s Island on Friday.

Roxy Cinema

Wild at Heart plays on 35mm this Saturday night; Betty Blue screens Friday and Saturday.

Anthology Film Archives

Essential Cinema has Kenneth Anger and Bruce Baille.

Museum of Modern Art

One of the year’s great retrospectives looks at deep cuts of Shochiku Studios, while a slashers retrospective is underway.

Film Forum

A 35mm print of Diva and new restoration of The Discreet Charm of the Bourgeoisie continue.

Museum of the Moving Image

George A. Romero and his progeny are subject of a series.

IFC Center

INLAND EMPIRE, Aguirre, Mulholland Dr., Perfect Blue, Paprika, Sisters, and Taxi Driver have showings.