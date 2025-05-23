NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

IFC Center
Ran begins screening in a 40th-anniversary restoration; Goodfellas and Withnail and I play daily; Wanda screens Friday and Sunday, with Children of Men on the former day; To Live and Die in L.A.Brain DamageIn the Realm of the Senses, and Liquid Sky show late.

Roxy Cinema
Paranormal Activity plays on 35mm this Friday; Fail Safe and a 16mm print of Prime Cut show on Saturday; Agnès Varda’s Lions Love (…and Lies) and Kore-eda’s After Life (with Kiarostami’s short Solution) screen on Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image
Police Story and prints of The Great Waldo Pepper and Ong-Bak: Muay Thai Warrior screen in “See It Big: Stunts!“; Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird plays on Saturday and Sunday with special guests.

Japan Society
The Mikio Naruse retrospective continues.

Film at Lincoln Center
A career-spanning Kira Muratova retrospective continues.

Paris Theater
A massive Hitchcock series continues.

Museum of Modern Art
Larry Gottheim retrospective continues; The Lady at 100 ends with Ishtar and The Last Picture Show.

Film Forum
Jack Lemmon centenary retrospective continues; a restoration of René Clément’s Forbidden Games (watch our trailer debut), the new 35mm print of , and Mort Rifkin favorite A Man and a Woman continue.

Nitehawk Cinema
The Red Shoes screens early on Saturday and Sunday.

Anthology Film Archives
A Richard Foreman retrospective is underway, while films by Bruce Baille and Kenneth Anger screen in Essential Cinema.

Metrograph
MagnoliaThe Insider, Air Force One, Bamboozled, My Neighbor Totoro, and Blade Runner: The Final Cut play on 35mm; Glauber Rocha and Freddie Francis retrospectives, Guided By AnimalsThe Time That RemainsScenes from the End of History, and Tyler MitchellLouise Giovanelli, and Syd Mead series continues.

