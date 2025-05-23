NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

IFC Center

Ran begins screening in a 40th-anniversary restoration; Goodfellas and Withnail and I play daily; Wanda screens Friday and Sunday, with Children of Men on the former day; To Live and Die in L.A., Brain Damage, In the Realm of the Senses, and Liquid Sky show late.

Roxy Cinema

Paranormal Activity plays on 35mm this Friday; Fail Safe and a 16mm print of Prime Cut show on Saturday; Agnès Varda’s Lions Love (…and Lies) and Kore-eda’s After Life (with Kiarostami’s short Solution) screen on Sunday.

Museum of the Moving Image

Police Story and prints of The Great Waldo Pepper and Ong-Bak: Muay Thai Warrior screen in “See It Big: Stunts!“; Sesame Street Presents: Follow That Bird plays on Saturday and Sunday with special guests.

Japan Society

The Mikio Naruse retrospective continues.

Film at Lincoln Center

A career-spanning Kira Muratova retrospective continues.

Paris Theater

A massive Hitchcock series continues.

Museum of Modern Art

A Larry Gottheim retrospective continues; The Lady at 100 ends with Ishtar and The Last Picture Show.

Film Forum

A Jack Lemmon centenary retrospective continues; a restoration of René Clément’s Forbidden Games (watch our trailer debut), the new 35mm print of 8½, and Mort Rifkin favorite A Man and a Woman continue.

Nitehawk Cinema

The Red Shoes screens early on Saturday and Sunday.

Anthology Film Archives

A Richard Foreman retrospective is underway, while films by Bruce Baille and Kenneth Anger screen in Essential Cinema.

Metrograph

Magnolia, The Insider, Air Force One, Bamboozled, My Neighbor Totoro, and Blade Runner: The Final Cut play on 35mm; Glauber Rocha and Freddie Francis retrospectives, Guided By Animals, The Time That Remains, Scenes from the End of History, and Tyler Mitchell, Louise Giovanelli, and Syd Mead series continues.