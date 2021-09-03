After a hiatus where New York’s theaters closed during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings are taking place.

Spectacle

Spectacle has finally returned! Their first weekend back includes Jacques Rivette’s towering masterpiece Out 1 and the underscreened films of Peter Emanuel Goldman.

Museum of the Moving Image

Lawrence of Arabia, 2001, and Tenet have 70mm showings

Paris Theater

Alien plays on Saturday and Sunday.

Film Forum

As 4K restorations of Do the Right Thing and La Piscine continue, Rohmer’s Tales of the Four Seasons screen.

Roxy Cinema

Godard’s Contempt has showings all weekend.

IFC Center

World of Wong Kar-wai and Miyazaki’s debut Lupin the 3rd have kept going.