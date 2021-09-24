After a hiatus where New York’s theaters closed during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings are taking place.

Film at Lincoln Center

NYFF’s Revivals is back! There’s almost too much to count—Sweet Sweetback, Hester Street, Ratcatcher… meanwhile, the Amos Vogel retrospective has a number of treasures.

Roxy Cinema

A 35mm print of Eastwood’s underseen Bird screens, as do shorts by Agnès Varda.

Museum of the Moving Image

A print of Barry Lyndon screens on Saturday, while 2001 plays on 70mm this Friday and DCP on Sunday. Meanwhile, a Shinya Tsukamoto double feature plays on Friday.

Paris Theater

Brokeback Mountain shows on 35mm this Saturday.

Film Forum

As a 4K restoration of Goodfellas continues, Breathless begins screenings; Willy Wonka screens this Sunday.

IFC Center

World of Wong Kar-wai has kept going.