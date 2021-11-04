Metrograph
With her sublime debut All is Forgiven now playing, Mia Hansen-Løve has curated a series populated by the likes of Varda, Rohmer, and Edward Yang.
Museum of Modern Art
A series curated by Mark McElhatten sees India Song screen on Saturday and L’amour Fou this Sunday.
Film Forum
Miraculously rediscovered and restored, the Iranian film Chess of the Wind continues; Harold Lloyd’s For Heaven’s Sake and an Amos Vogel program screen on Sunday.
Roxy Cinema
Prints of Boarding Gate and Demonlover screen throughout the weekend; Irma Vep also plays.
IFC Center
While the 4K restoration of Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s masterpiece Cure continues and World of Wong Kar-wai keeps going, El Topo, Natural Born Killers, Mulholland Dr., House, and Hour of the Wolf have showings.
Anthology Film Archives
A series on “Folk Horror” continues.
Museum of the Moving Image
A 90th-anniversary retro of Universal Horror continues, while an Amos Vogel retrospective is underway.