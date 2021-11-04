Metrograph

With her sublime debut All is Forgiven now playing, Mia Hansen-Løve has curated a series populated by the likes of Varda, Rohmer, and Edward Yang.

Museum of Modern Art

A series curated by Mark McElhatten sees India Song screen on Saturday and L’amour Fou this Sunday.

Film Forum

Miraculously rediscovered and restored, the Iranian film Chess of the Wind continues; Harold Lloyd’s For Heaven’s Sake and an Amos Vogel program screen on Sunday.

Roxy Cinema

Prints of Boarding Gate and Demonlover screen throughout the weekend; Irma Vep also plays.

IFC Center

While the 4K restoration of Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s masterpiece Cure continues and World of Wong Kar-wai keeps going, El Topo, Natural Born Killers, Mulholland Dr., House, and Hour of the Wolf have showings.

Anthology Film Archives

A series on “Folk Horror” continues.

Museum of the Moving Image

A 90th-anniversary retro of Universal Horror continues, while an Amos Vogel retrospective is underway.