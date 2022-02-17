After a hiatus as theaters in New York City and beyond closed their doors during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, there’s a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings taking place.

Film at Lincoln Center

A retrospective of the invaluable Jonas Mekas has begun.

Film Forum

The massive Toshiro Mifune conitnues with emphasis on his Akira Kurosawa collaborations, while Sidewalk Stories plays Sunday.

IFC Center

Solaris continues screening for its 50th anniversary, while Eraserhead, House, and Nausicaä have showings.

Roxy Cinema

Swept Away and a 35mm print of The Insider screen on Saturday, the latter repeating on Sunday.

Anthology Film Archives

“Homecoming Films” offers work by Hitchcock, Lang, Renoir, Verhoeven and more.

Metrograph

Films by Chantal Akerman and Angès Varda lead the pack of “Lowlands ’70s and ’80s.”

Museum of the Moving Image

A tribute to the great Woody Strode continues with The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance and Pork Chop Hill.

Museum of Modern Art

The pre-code series continues.

Paris Theater

The Texas Chainsaw Massacre plays on Friday while A Hidden Life, Attack the Block, and Fury Road screen on Sunday