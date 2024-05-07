After an eight-year gap between Maps to the Stars and Crimes of the Future, thankfully the wait for the next feature from David Cronenberg isn’t nearly as long: The Shrouds will premiere this month at the Cannes Film Festival. It’s led by Vincent Cassel, Diane Kruger, Guy Pearce, and Sandrine Holt, and while U.S. distribution has yet to be confirmed, French distributor Pyramide Films will release it on September 25, 2024. Ahead of the world premiere, the first poster and a batch of new images have arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Karsh, 50, is a prominent businessman. Inconsolable since the death of his wife, he invents GraveTech, revolutionary and controversial technology that enables the living to monitor their dear departed in their shrouds. One night, multiple graves, including that of Karsh’s wife, are desecrated. Karsh sets out to track down the perpetrators.”

Clocking in at 116 minutes, it’s just a hair longer than Cronenberg’s previous longest films Dead Ringers and Naked Lunch, which both ran 115. The film features returning collaborators cinematographer Douglas Koch and editor Christopher Donaldson, who shot and edited Crimes of the Future, respectively, and the Canadian director’s longtime composer Howard Shore.

Check out the images and poster below ahead of our review.