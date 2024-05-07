Following a festival tour, Noah Schamus’ directorial debut Summer Solstice will, fittingly, be arriving this summer from Cartilage Films, the indie distributor of another stellar recent directorial debut, Free Time. A tale of a friendship with a queer and trans perspective, the film will open on June 14 at NYCs IFC Center, followed by a June 21 release on LA’s Laemmle Glendale. Ahead of the release, the first trailer has now arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Trans man Leo’s (Bobbi Salvör Menuez) life is a jumble of auditions, acting classes, barista jobs, and situationships, all of which he hopes will amount to more. Unexpectedly, Leo’s college best friend, cisgender and straight Eleanor (Marianne Rendón), calls Leo announcing that she’ll be driving through NYC, and offers to pick him up for an impromptu trip upstate. They embark on the weekend getaway, marking their first time spent together since Leo began transitioning. Reunited with new gender dynamics between them, and uncovering problems lurking behind Eleanor’s “well-meaning” façade, Leo and Eleanor navigate how their old feelings towards one another exist within this new context, forcing them both to confront buried secrets and emotions. A modern twist on the buddy comedy from a queer and trans perspective, Noah Schamus’ debut feature SUMMER SOLSTICE is a celebration of friendship, resilience, and coming of age again.”

See the trailer and poster below.

Summer Solstice opens on June 14.