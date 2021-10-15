After a hiatus where New York’s theaters closed during the pandemic, we’re delighted to announce the return of NYC Weekend Watch, our weekly round-up of repertory offerings. While many theaters are still focused on a selection of new releases, a handful of worthwhile repertory screenings are taking place.

BAM

Rarely screened and fully restored, Jacques Rivette’s masterpieces Duelle and Noroît are now playing.

Roxy Cinema

A 35mm double-feature of Demonlover and Tobe Hooper’s Lifeforce is running this weekend.

Metrograph

“Get Crazy” includes Buñuel, Assayas, Visconti, and Minnelli, while a 4K restoration of Possession continues.

Film at Lincoln Center

A restoration of Sweet Sweetback’s Baadasssss Song has begun running.

IFC Center

While the 4K restoration of Kiyoshi Kurosawa’s masterpiece Cure continues and World of Wong Kar-wai keeps going, Arrebato, Crash, and Mulholland Dr. have showings.

Anthology Film Archives

Restorations of the experimental filmmaker Marjorie Keller run this weekend.

Quad Cinema

Restored in 4K, Joan Micklin Silver’s Hester Street continues its run.

Museum of the Moving Image

2001 plays on 70mm this Saturday and Sunday.

Film Forum

As a 4K restoration of Francesco Rosi’s Illustrious Corpses continues, a collection of early Disney cartoons screens this Sunday.