Boasting one of the longest yet most intriguing titles of the year, Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person marks the debut feature from Ariane Louis-Seize. An acclaimed selection at Venice Film Festival, where it picked up the Giornate Degli Autori Director’s Award, as well as TIFF and beyond, Drafthouse Films will now release the tender horror feature in theaters starting June 21. Ahead of the release, the first trailer has arrived.

Here’s the synopsis: “Sasha (Sara Montpetit, Falcon Lake) is a young vampire with a serious problem: she’s too sensitive to kill! When her exasperated parents cut off her blood supply, Sasha’s life is in jeopardy. Luckily, she meets Paul (Félix Antoine-Bénard), a lonely teenager with suicidal tendencies who is willing to give his life to save hers. But their friendly agreement soon becomes a nocturnal quest to fulfill Paul’s last wishes before day breaks.”

Jared Mobarak said in his review, “Ariane Louis-Seize’s debut feature is thus perfectly titled like a “Want Ad”: Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person. Why? Because she and co-writer Christine Doyon acknowledge the reality that, whether intentionally or not, Sasha is herself suicidal in this refusal to feed. Every day she goes without drinking blood is a day closer to death. So she attends a group meeting for depressives to try and figure things out. Can finding a new lease on life bypass her unyielding morality? How about the other members’ willingness to die?”

See the trailer and poster below.