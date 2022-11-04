NYC Weekend Watch is our weekly round-up of repertory offerings.

Roxy Cinema

Godard’s Notre Musique and First Name: Carmen have rare 35mm screenings; The King of Comedy screens on Saturday.

BAM

A series of New York police onscreen runs this weekend, including the underrated Cop Land and a print of Dog Day Afternoon.

Anthology Film Archives

A series of UFO films begins, including the X-Files movie on 35mm.

Japan Society

My Neighbor Totoro screens on 35mm this Friday.

Museum of Modern Art

One of our greatest living filmmakers, Tsai Ming-liang, is subject of a career-spanning retrospective that continues, while a series on Filipino filmmaker Mike De Leon begins.

Film Forum

High Society screens on Sunday.

IFC Center

Night of the Living Dead, The Crazies, Queen of the Damned, The Hunger, and From Dusk Till Dawn all play.